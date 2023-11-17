Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.49 Million Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ExlService by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on ExlService to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

ExlService stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $37.90.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.68 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 25,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $733,838.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

