Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.70 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 98.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 161.3% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 118.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $88.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $99.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.13 and a 200-day moving average of $89.10.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

