Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.78 Million Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,865 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.91% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 34,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 26,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000.

FPEI opened at $17.08 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

