Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.78 Million Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Cable One worth $8,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 8,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cable One in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CABO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $868.00.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $549.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $604.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $645.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $519.23 and a 1-year high of $861.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

