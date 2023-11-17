Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PID. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 151.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,287 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PID opened at $17.10 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $969.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1728 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

