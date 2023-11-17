Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 27.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 55.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 49,090 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 64.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chewy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,727,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chewy Trading Down 5.5 %

CHWY stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 181.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chewy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Argus raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chewy from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.48.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

