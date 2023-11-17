Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,928 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Novanta worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novanta by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,670,000 after acquiring an additional 100,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Novanta by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,177,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,360,000 after purchasing an additional 30,979 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Novanta by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,067,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,885,000 after purchasing an additional 82,705 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Novanta by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,038,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Novanta by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

NOVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $480,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,556 shares in the company, valued at $21,876,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $139.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.48. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.20 and a twelve month high of $187.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $221.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

