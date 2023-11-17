Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,906 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Waters worth $8,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Waters by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $387,038,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $266.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.90. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $353.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.27 million. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. Waters’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

