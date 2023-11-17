Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,856 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of IDACORP worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,459,000 after acquiring an additional 32,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:IDA opened at $98.95 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.10 and a 52-week high of $112.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.59.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on IDACORP from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDACORP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDACORP news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $143,608.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDACORP Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.