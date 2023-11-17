Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 960,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799,946 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $8,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 132,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 41,770 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 75,886 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RKT opened at $8.94 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 2.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $9.25 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.98.

In other Rocket Companies news, Director Jonathan D. Mariner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 94.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

