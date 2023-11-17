Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 451,832 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Onto Innovation worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 637.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Stock Down 1.5 %

ONTO opened at $135.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.25. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $147.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $207.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $3,498,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,414,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $882,464.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,855.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $3,498,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,794 shares in the company, valued at $28,414,952.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,113. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ONTO shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ONTO

About Onto Innovation

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.