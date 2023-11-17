Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119,048 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO opened at $20.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $20.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.0502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

