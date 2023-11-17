EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of EVERTEC worth $8,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in EVERTEC by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in EVERTEC by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in EVERTEC by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVTC stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

