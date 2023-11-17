First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of First Bancorp worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,037,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,463,000 after purchasing an additional 817,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 18.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,340,000 after acquiring an additional 256,264 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 76.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 569,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after acquiring an additional 247,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 35.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after acquiring an additional 126,148 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,532,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 109,703 shares during the period. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on FBNC shares. Raymond James downgraded First Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 61,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $1,829,104.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,093. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 61,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $1,829,104.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,093. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,521.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,796 shares of company stock valued at $76,497 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

FBNC opened at $31.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average is $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $99.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.09 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 22.01%. On average, analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

