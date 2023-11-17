First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Stake Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,022 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,541,806,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 269.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of SKYY opened at $78.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average is $75.40.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

