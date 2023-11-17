Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Fox Factory worth $8,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXF. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.73. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fox Factory news, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Stories

