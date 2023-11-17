Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) PT Lowered to $7.00

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Benchmark from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.84% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GETY. Macquarie lowered their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic cut Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.
In related news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 84,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $420,546.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 158,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,857.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Getty Images news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 84,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $420,546.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 158,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,857.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis sold 23,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $158,790.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 228,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,862.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 568,096 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,134. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Zazove Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Images by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 114,757 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getty Images by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 80,733,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,980,000 after purchasing an additional 234,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.17% of the company’s stock.
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
