Gouws Capital LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gouws Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.2% of Gouws Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,089 shares of company stock worth $15,479,976 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $142.83 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $147.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

