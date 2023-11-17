GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Stock Holdings Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,211,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,786 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.86% of GrafTech International worth $11,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 63,036 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 855.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 63.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 104,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in GrafTech International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 213,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after buying an additional 152,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $640.74 million, a PE ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.96 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

