Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,851 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Highlander Partners L.P. raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 101,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $447,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 36.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,294,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,949,168,000 after buying an additional 8,056,416 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,089 shares of company stock worth $15,479,976 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $142.83 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $147.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

