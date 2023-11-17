Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.12% of Hawkins worth $11,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Hawkins by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HWKN shares. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

