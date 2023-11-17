Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.07% of Healthcare Services Group worth $11,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $490,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 153.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 264,240 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3,487.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 103,792 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 163,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 25,215 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HCSG opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $747.36 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.46. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $15.97.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.64 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

