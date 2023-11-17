Highlander Partners L.P. Has $13.28 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Highlander Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 14.9% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Highlander Partners L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $447,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 36.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,294,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,949,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,479,976 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $142.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $147.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

