Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $335.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.57.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $306.44 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $299.05 and a 200-day moving average of $306.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Exchange Bank raised its stake in Home Depot by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.