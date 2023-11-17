Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,150 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.14% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $10,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HY. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

NYSE HY opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $801.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.21. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $59.64.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Further Reading

