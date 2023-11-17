Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,066 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at about $55,721,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 349,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 341,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 8.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 314,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,274 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 2,420.4% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 223,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 214,932 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.1 %

PAPR opened at $31.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.68.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.