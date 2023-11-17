Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2023

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPRFree Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,066 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at about $55,721,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 349,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 341,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 8.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 314,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,274 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 2,420.4% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 223,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 214,932 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.1 %

PAPR opened at $31.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.68.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April (BATS:PAPR)

