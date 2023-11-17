Insider Selling: Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Director Sells C$1,575,969.33 in Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Director Richard Henry Linton sold 37,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.80, for a total value of C$1,575,969.33.

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

GWO stock opened at C$42.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$39.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.05. The company has a current ratio of 25.47, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 12 month low of C$29.58 and a 12 month high of C$42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GWO

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.