Insider Selling: Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Director Sells C$1,575,969.33 in Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Director Richard Henry Linton sold 37,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.80, for a total value of C$1,575,969.33.
GWO stock opened at C$42.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$39.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.05. The company has a current ratio of 25.47, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 12 month low of C$29.58 and a 12 month high of C$42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.
Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.
