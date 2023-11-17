International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INSW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,238,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in International Seaways by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,928,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,074,000 after purchasing an additional 466,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in International Seaways by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,449,000 after purchasing an additional 56,497 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,913,000 after purchasing an additional 103,334 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $43,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,191,881.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $223,000 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $46.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $53.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INSW. StockNews.com downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

