IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.40% of IonQ worth $11,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Softbank Group CORP. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,753,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IonQ by 485.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after buying an additional 1,821,999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 8,179.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 421.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,038,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 839,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Price Performance

NYSE:IONQ opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $21.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 681.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 122.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IONQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on IonQ from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of IonQ from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of IonQ from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

