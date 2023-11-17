Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,364 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 27.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 529,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 112,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 35.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 797,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 209,779 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 98.2% during the second quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 96,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 248,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,399.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IOVA opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.11.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IOVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

