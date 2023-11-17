iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 594,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,759 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.27% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $10,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $7,344,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $226,000. One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 152,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

ICLN stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

