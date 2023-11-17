JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in JELD-WEN by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 41.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.31.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JELD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

