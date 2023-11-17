John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.09% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1,008.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of JHML opened at $55.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $775.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average of $53.84. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $56.87.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

