Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 6,062 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,537 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.7% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $52,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $376.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.14. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $376.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.11.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

