Landaas & Co. WI ADV Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.4% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,479,976 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $142.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $147.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

