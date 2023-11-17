Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ LGND opened at $57.13 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $85.70. The stock has a market cap of $991.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LGND shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd C. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.38 per share, for a total transaction of $237,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,084.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

