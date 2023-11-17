LPL Financial LLC Acquires 826 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:SBR opened at $60.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $881.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.51. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $91.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average is $65.77.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.31%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Further Reading

