LPL Financial LLC Acquires 8,590 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.13% of PubMatic worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in PubMatic by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PubMatic by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth $1,682,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PubMatic by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $82,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,785.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $82,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,785.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 8,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $104,163.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,219.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,082 shares of company stock valued at $633,796. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PUBM. Oppenheimer lowered shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

PubMatic Price Performance

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $15.68 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $20.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.32 million, a P/E ratio of 522.67 and a beta of 1.02.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.46 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

Featured Stories

