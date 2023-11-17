LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBRA. Wedbush began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.59.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.22 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -307.69%.

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

