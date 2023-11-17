LPL Financial LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,559,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,734.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,952,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,857 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 345.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,691,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,193 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,141,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

EQH opened at $27.85 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

