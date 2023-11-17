LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMKR shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMKR opened at $26.00 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.85.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,594,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,395,435.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $61,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $802,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,594,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,395,435.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,010,400 shares of company stock valued at $232,441,240 in the last quarter. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.