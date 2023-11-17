LPL Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of PagerDuty worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,379,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,335,000 after purchasing an additional 549,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,481,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,604,000 after acquiring an additional 180,197 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,883,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,840,000 after acquiring an additional 242,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,260,000 after acquiring an additional 126,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after acquiring an additional 68,598 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty Stock Down 3.2 %

PD stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $35.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $107.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.28 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 16,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $363,056.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,894.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,616 shares of company stock worth $471,681 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on PD

About PagerDuty

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.