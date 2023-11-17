Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) PT Lowered to $149.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $187.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 82.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.29.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $81.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.99. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $57,540,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 479.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 497,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,059,000 after buying an additional 411,407 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 687,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,339,000 after buying an additional 291,588 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 599,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,307,000 after buying an additional 142,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 686,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,063,000 after buying an additional 137,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.