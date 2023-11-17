Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 58.2% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,630,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,159,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 11.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 737,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after buying an additional 77,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter valued at $96,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $18.57 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $279.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

Further Reading

