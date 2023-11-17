Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Trimmed by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,815 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 8.3% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 31,257 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,856,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 450,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $152,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 158,687 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $54,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,226 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $376.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.35 and a 52 week high of $376.35.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.