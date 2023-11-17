Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Troy Asset Management Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Troy Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,045,962 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 147,474 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 10.5% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $356,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 29,789.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515,452 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.8 %

MSFT opened at $376.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $376.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.14.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.11.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

