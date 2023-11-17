Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Reduced by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,579,417 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 163,627 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.5% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $879,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.11.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $376.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $376.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $335.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.14.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.33%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

