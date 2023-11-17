Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Trimmed by Athena Investment Management

Athena Investment Management lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,228 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.6% of Athena Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $376.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $335.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $376.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.33%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.11.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

