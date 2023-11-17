Ninepoint Partners LP Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,313 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.3% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,523,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,810,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $376.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $376.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.33%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners dropped their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.11.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

