NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of NOW worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter worth $497,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of NOW by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.
NOW Price Performance
DNOW stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.51. NOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NOW Profile
NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.
